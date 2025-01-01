Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Toyota Corolla LE Sedan Features a 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission With Intelligence and Shift Mode, Celestite Blue Exterior, Grey Interior, 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seat,

2020 Toyota Corolla

58,423 KM

Details Description Features

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Toyota Corolla

One Owner | LE | Sedan | Sunroof | 16" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12653196

2020 Toyota Corolla

One Owner | LE | Sedan | Sunroof | 16" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,423KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5YFBPRBE8LP057588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-1448A
  • Mileage 58,423 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Toyota Corolla LE Sedan Features a 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission With Intelligence and Shift Mode, Celestite Blue Exterior, Grey Interior, 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, 4-Way Adjustable Passenger Seat, 60/40 Split Fold-Down Rear Seat,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2019 Lincoln Nautilus One Owner | Reserve | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20
2019 Lincoln Nautilus One Owner | Reserve | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 104,640 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | Pro | Crew | X31 Off-Road Package | 18
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 One Owner | Pro | Crew | X31 Off-Road Package | 18" Wheels 15,234 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Buick Envision One Owner | Essence | AWD | Sport Touring Package | Leather | 20
2022 Buick Envision One Owner | Essence | AWD | Sport Touring Package | Leather | 20" Wheels 31,103 KM $33,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2020 Toyota Corolla