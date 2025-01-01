$20,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline One Owner | 16" Wheels
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline One Owner | 16" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,599KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWCB7BU8LM007339
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,599 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Features a 1.4L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission With Tiptronic®, White Exterior, Black Interior, ECO Function, Heated Front Comfort Seats, 6-Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, 6.5 Touchscreen Infotainment System, App-Connect Smartphone Integration (Android Auto, Apple Carplay®, MirrorLink®), 4-Speaker Audio System, LED Tail Lights, LED Headlights With LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights With Coming and Leaving Home Function, Power-Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors, Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 16" Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline One Owner | 16" Wheels 75,599 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss One Owner | Z71 | 20" Wheels 38,245 KM $68,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD | Sunroof | 18" Wheels 145,848 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2020 Volkswagen Jetta