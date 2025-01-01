Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Features a 1.4L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission With Tiptronic®, White Exterior, Black Interior, ECO Function, Heated Front Comfort Seats, 6-Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, 6.5 Touchscreen Infotainment System, App-Connect Smartphone Integration (Android Auto, Apple Carplay®, MirrorLink®), 4-Speaker Audio System, LED Tail Lights, LED Headlights With LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights With Coming and Leaving Home Function, Power-Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors, Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 16 Wheels. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

75,599 KM

Details Description Features

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline One Owner | 16" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12979924

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline One Owner | 16" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,599KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWCB7BU8LM007339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,599 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Features a 1.4L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission With Tiptronic®, White Exterior, Black Interior, ECO Function, Heated Front Comfort Seats, 6-Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats, Rearview Camera, Cruise Control, 6.5 Touchscreen Infotainment System, App-Connect Smartphone Integration (Android Auto, Apple Carplay®, MirrorLink®), 4-Speaker Audio System, LED Tail Lights, LED Headlights With LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights With Coming and Leaving Home Function, Power-Adjustable Heated Exterior Mirrors, Hill Hold Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 16" Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2020 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline One Owner | 16
2020 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline One Owner | 16" Wheels 75,599 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss One Owner | Z71 | 20
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss One Owner | Z71 | 20" Wheels 38,245 KM $68,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD | Sunroof | 18
2018 Honda CR-V EX AWD | Sunroof | 18" Wheels 145,848 KM $19,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2020 Volkswagen Jetta