2021 Buick Enclave

80,155 KM

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Essence | AWD | Moonroof | Navigation | 20" Wheels

Essence | AWD | Moonroof | Navigation | 20" Wheels

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

80,155KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10031112
  • Stock #: BB1467
  • VIN: 5GAEVAKWXMJ213098

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,155 KM

This Enclave Features a 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, White Frost Tricoat Exterior, Dark Galvanzed Interior, Dual Panel Moonroof w/ Sliding Front & Fixed Rear Glass, Heated Front Seats, 7 Passenger Seating w/ 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Universal Home Remote, Rear Park Assist, HD Rear Vision Camera, Trailering Assist Guidelines, Experience Buick Package, Buick Infotainment System w/ Navigation, Bose® Speaker System, 120V AC Power Outlet, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Teen Driver Settings, Deep Tint Rear Glass, LED Headlamps, Trailering Package w/ Heavy Duty Cooling System, 20" Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
* Accident Reported on April 2022, amounting in $965.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and
what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great
buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

