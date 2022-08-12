Menu
2021 Buick Enclave

16,214 KM

$60,895

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Avenir AWD | Nav | Roof | 7-Passenger

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

16,214KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8976970
  • Stock #: BB1261
  • VIN: 5GAEVCKW8MJ125582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Former GM Company Car. This gorgeous Enclave features a 3.6L DOHC V6 Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, 7-Passenger Seating, Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior, Ebony Leather Interior, Technology Package, Navigation, Dual Panel Moonroof w/ Sliding Front and Fixed Rear Glass, Front Heated and Ventilated Bucket Seats, Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Driver Safety Alert Seat, Second Row Bucket Seats, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, HD Surround Vision w/ Trailering Assist Guidelines, Front/Rear Park Assist, Inside Rearview Mirror w/ Camera Display Option, Buick Driver Confidence Plus Package, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls, Buick Colour Touchscreen Infotainment, HD Radio, AUX/USB Ports, BOSE® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Dual-zone Climate Control, Power Hands-free Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, LED Headlamps, Trailering Package w/ Heavy Duty Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, All-weather Floor Mats and Rear Cargo Liner, 20" Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

