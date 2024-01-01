$25,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Encore
GX GX Preferred | Sport Touring | AWD
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
39,551KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMCSL1MB166918
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-593B
- Mileage 39,551 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Encore GX Features a 1.3L ECOTEC Turbo 3-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Satin Steel Gray Metallic Exterior, Ebony Black Cloth Interior,
*Accident Reported on 12/2022 damage to front headlight, fender and emblem. Damage totaling $4,928. All work professionally repaired.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
