One Owner! This Encore GX Features a 1.3L ECOTEC Turbo 3-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Satin Steel Gray Metallic Exterior, Ebony Black Cloth Interior, *Accident Reported on 12/2022 damage to front headlight, fender and emblem. Damage totaling $4,928. All work professionally repaired.

2021 Buick Encore

39,551 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMCSL1MB166918

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-593B
  • Mileage 39,551 KM

One Owner! This Encore GX Features a 1.3L ECOTEC Turbo 3-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Satin Steel Gray Metallic Exterior, Ebony Black Cloth Interior,

*Accident Reported on 12/2022 damage to front headlight, fender and emblem. Damage totaling $4,928. All work professionally repaired.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

