This Buick Encore GX Preferred AWD Features a1.3L Turbo Ecotec Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Satin Steel Metallic Exterior, Ebony Cloth Interior, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Rear 40/60 Split Folding Bench, Keyless Open, Remote Vehicle Start System, Rear Vision Camera, Auto Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep With Lane Departure Warning, Intellibeam Headlamps, Buick Infotainment System With 8 Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, 4.2 Diagonal Colour Driver Infotainment Centre, 6-Speaker Audio System, Front USB A & C Ports & Auxiliary Input, Teen Driver, Hands-Free Liftgate Package, Deep Tinted Glass, Outside Heated & Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitor System With Tire Fill Alert, 18 Bright Silver Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2021 Buick Encore GX

54,592 KM

$22,895

+ tax & licensing
12092551

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
54,592KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMCSL0MB135675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-688A
  • Mileage 54,592 KM

Vehicle Description

This Buick Encore GX Preferred AWD Features a1.3L Turbo Ecotec Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Satin Steel Metallic Exterior, Ebony Cloth Interior, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, Rear 40/60 Split Folding Bench, Keyless Open, Remote Vehicle Start System, Rear Vision Camera, Auto Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep With Lane Departure Warning, Intellibeam Headlamps, Buick Infotainment System With 8" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Driver Infotainment Centre, 6-Speaker Audio System, Front USB A & C Ports & Auxiliary Input, Teen Driver, Hands-Free Liftgate Package, Deep Tinted Glass, Outside Heated & Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitor System With Tire Fill Alert, 18" Bright Silver Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-291-3791

