2021 Buick Envision ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,895 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 9 , 8 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10326723

10326723 Stock #: 23-1072A

23-1072A VIN: LRBAZLR46MD170197

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 49,868 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.