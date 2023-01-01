Menu
2021 Buick Envision

49,868 KM

Details Description Features

$32,895

+ tax & licensing
$32,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2021 Buick Envision

2021 Buick Envision

Preferred | FWD | 18" Alloys

2021 Buick Envision

Preferred | FWD | 18" Alloys

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,895

+ taxes & licensing

49,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10326723
  • Stock #: 23-1072A
  • VIN: LRBAZLR46MD170197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,868 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Envision Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Ebony Twilight Metallic Exterior, Ebony Black Cloth Interior, 5-Passenger Seating, 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Front Bucket Seats, Safety Alert Seat, Heated Seats, Stop/Start System, Keyless Open, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Start, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collison Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, HD Rear Vision Camera, Power Windows/Door Locks, Buick Infotainment System w/ 10" HD Colour Touchscreen, Voice Recognition Bluetooth, Wireless Apple Carplay, Wireless Android Auto Capability, In-Vehicle Apps & Personalization, USB Ports, 6 Speaker System Audio System w/ Enhanced Performance w/ Amplifier, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Electric Power Steering, Cruise Control, Buckle to Drive, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tinted Glass, Hands-Free Programmable Power Liftgate, Heated/Power Exterior Mirrors, Silver Roof Rack Cross, Intellibeam-Auto High Beams, LED Headlamps, Automatic On & Off Headlamp Control, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Tail Lamps, Engine Block Heater, Trailering Equipment, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 18" Aluminum & Bright Finish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

