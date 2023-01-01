$32,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$32,895
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2021 Buick Envision
2021 Buick Envision
Preferred | FWD | 18" Alloys
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,895
+ taxes & licensing
49,868KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10326723
- Stock #: 23-1072A
- VIN: LRBAZLR46MD170197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,868 KM
Vehicle Description
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5