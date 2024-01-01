2021 Buick Envision

Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Buick Envision Avenir features a 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Whisper Beige w/ Ebony Accents Leather Interior, Panoramic Moonroof, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Front 8-Way Power Seat Adjusters, Driver Massage Control Seat, Front 4-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjusters, 2-Way Adjustable Head Restraints, Memory Settings, Heated Rear Seats, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat, Stop/Start Engine Control System, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Rear Camera Mirror w/ Washer, Head-Up Display, Safety Alert Seat, Buick Driver Confidence, Buick Driver Confidence Plus Package, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Hill Descent Control, Buckle to Drive, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Technology Package, 8 Colour Driver Information Center, Buick Infotainment System w/ Navigation w/ 10 Touch Display, HD Radio, Voice Recognition Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System, Wireless Charging, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Electric Power Steering, Heated/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Premium Floor Mats, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tinted Glass, Laminated Front Glass Doors, Programmable Hands Free Power Liftgate, Silver Roof Rack Cross, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Memory Manual Folding Mirrors, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Enhanced LED Functionality Headlamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, Automatic On & Off Headlamp Control, Headlamp Control, Articulating Headlamps, LED Accented Tail Lamps, Equipment Package, Trailering Equipment, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20 Aluminum w/ Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2021 Buick Envision

67,101 KM

Details Description Features

$33,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Buick Envision

Avenir | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | Technology Pkg | 20" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Buick Envision

Avenir | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | Technology Pkg | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,101KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR46MD135935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,101 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Buick Envision Avenir features a 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Whisper Beige w/ Ebony Accents Leather Interior, Panoramic Moonroof, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Front 8-Way Power Seat Adjusters, Driver Massage Control Seat, Front 4-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjusters, 2-Way Adjustable Head Restraints, Memory Settings, Heated Rear Seats, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat, Stop/Start Engine Control System, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Rear Camera Mirror w/ Washer, Head-Up Display, Safety Alert Seat, Buick Driver Confidence, Buick Driver Confidence Plus Package, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Hill Descent Control, Buckle to Drive, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Technology Package, 8" Colour Driver Information Center, Buick Infotainment System w/ Navigation w/ 10" Touch Display, HD Radio, Voice Recognition Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System, Wireless Charging, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Electric Power Steering, Heated/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Premium Floor Mats, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tinted Glass, Laminated Front Glass Doors, Programmable Hands Free Power Liftgate, Silver Roof Rack Cross, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Memory Manual Folding Mirrors, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Enhanced LED Functionality Headlamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, Automatic On & Off Headlamp Control, Headlamp Control, Articulating Headlamps, LED Accented Tail Lamps, Equipment Package, Trailering Equipment, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum w/ Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT | AWD | Power Liftgate | 17
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT | AWD | Power Liftgate | 17" Wheels 43,111 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE | Crew | Kodiak Edition | Z71 for sale in Listowel, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE | Crew | Kodiak Edition | Z71 101,968 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Sportage LX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ for sale in Listowel, ON
2021 Kia Sportage LX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 47,325 KM $22,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2021 Buick Envision