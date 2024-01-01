$33,895+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Avenir | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | Technology Pkg | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
67,101KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR46MD135935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,101 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Buick Envision Avenir features a 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Whisper Beige w/ Ebony Accents Leather Interior, Panoramic Moonroof, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Front 8-Way Power Seat Adjusters, Driver Massage Control Seat, Front 4-Way Power Lumbar Seat Adjusters, 2-Way Adjustable Head Restraints, Memory Settings, Heated Rear Seats, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat, Stop/Start Engine Control System, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Surround Vision, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Rear Camera Mirror w/ Washer, Head-Up Display, Safety Alert Seat, Buick Driver Confidence, Buick Driver Confidence Plus Package, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Hill Descent Control, Buckle to Drive, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, Technology Package, 8" Colour Driver Information Center, Buick Infotainment System w/ Navigation w/ 10" Touch Display, HD Radio, Voice Recognition Bluetooth Audio Streaming, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System, Wireless Charging, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Electric Power Steering, Heated/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Premium Floor Mats, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tinted Glass, Laminated Front Glass Doors, Programmable Hands Free Power Liftgate, Silver Roof Rack Cross, Outside Heated Power Adjustable Memory Manual Folding Mirrors, LED Daytime Running Lamps, Enhanced LED Functionality Headlamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, Automatic On & Off Headlamp Control, Headlamp Control, Articulating Headlamps, LED Accented Tail Lamps, Equipment Package, Trailering Equipment, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum w/ Avenir Pearl Nickel Finish Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
2021 Buick Envision