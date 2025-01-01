$28,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Buick Envision
One Owner | Essence | AWD | Moon Roof | 20" Wheels
2021 Buick Envision
One Owner | Essence | AWD | Moon Roof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
52,124KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN LRBFZPR43MD076839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 52,124 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Buick Envision Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Cinnabar Metallic Exterior, Ebony Leather Interior, Panoramic Moonroof, 5 Passenger Seating, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster Front Seats, 4-Way Power Lumbar Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 40/60 Split-Bench Rear Seats, Memory Settings, Safety Alert Seat, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Hill Descent Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, Buckle to Drive, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Buick Infotainment System w/ 10" HD Colour Touch Screen, Voice Recognition Bluetooth Audio Streaming, 6 Speaker System, Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto, In Vehicle Apps & Personalization, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Electric Power Steering, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Intellibeam High Beams, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Air Cleaning System, Hands Free Programmable Power Liftgate, Deep Tinted Glass, LED Headlamps, Automatic On & Off Headlamp Control, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Tail Lamps, Trailering Equipment, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum Wheels w/ Dark Finish, OnStar® Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 One Owner | Custom | Crew | Convenience Package | 20" Wheels 41,983 KM $46,995 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500 HD Chassis Work Truck | 3500 | Crew Cab | 10FT Cube Box 88,436 KM $58,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Acadia SLE-1 SLE | FWD | 7 Passenger | 17" Wheels 95,498 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2021 Buick Envision