2021 Buick Envision

52,124 KM

One Owner | Essence | AWD | Moon Roof | 20" Wheels

12227391

One Owner | Essence | AWD | Moon Roof | 20" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
52,124KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZPR43MD076839

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52,124 KM

One Owner! This Buick Envision Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Cinnabar Metallic Exterior, Ebony Leather Interior, Panoramic Moonroof, 5 Passenger Seating, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster Front Seats, 4-Way Power Lumbar Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 40/60 Split-Bench Rear Seats, Memory Settings, Safety Alert Seat, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Hill Descent Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, Buckle to Drive, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Buick Infotainment System w/ 10" HD Colour Touch Screen, Voice Recognition Bluetooth Audio Streaming, 6 Speaker System, Wireless Apple Carplay & Wireless Android Auto, In Vehicle Apps & Personalization, USB Ports, Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Electric Power Steering, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Intellibeam High Beams, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Air Cleaning System, Hands Free Programmable Power Liftgate, Deep Tinted Glass, LED Headlamps, Automatic On & Off Headlamp Control, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Tail Lamps, Trailering Equipment, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum Wheels w/ Dark Finish, OnStar® Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Local Delivery

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-XXXX

519-291-3791

