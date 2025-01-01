Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Buick Envision Essence AWD Features a 2.0L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cinnabar Metallic Exterior, Ebony Interior With Ebony Accents, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat With Memory Settings, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat, Panoramic Moonroof, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Hd Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Cruise Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Buick Infotainment System With 10 Diagonal HD Color Touchscreen, 8 Color Configureable Driver Information Display, 6-Speaker Enhanced Performance Audio System With Amplifier, Teen Driver, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Hands Free Programmable Power Liftgate, Deep Tinted Glass, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, Headlamp Control Automatic On & Off, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Stabilitrak-Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20 Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2021 Buick Envision

80,976 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Buick Envision

Essence One Owner | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | 20" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
13090433

2021 Buick Envision

Essence One Owner | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,976KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZPR41MD180911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,976 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Buick Envision Essence AWD Features a 2.0L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cinnabar Metallic Exterior, Ebony Interior With Ebony Accents, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat With Memory Settings, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat, Panoramic Moonroof, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Hd Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Cruise Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Buick Infotainment System With 10" Diagonal HD Color Touchscreen, 8" Color Configureable Driver Information Display, 6-Speaker Enhanced Performance Audio System With Amplifier, Teen Driver, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Hands Free Programmable Power Liftgate, Deep Tinted Glass, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, Headlamp Control Automatic On & Off, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Stabilitrak-Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2021 Buick Envision Essence One Owner | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | 20
2021 Buick Envision Essence One Owner | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 80,976 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Buick LaCrosse AS IS | CXL | Convenience Package | for sale in Listowel, ON
2012 Buick LaCrosse AS IS | CXL | Convenience Package | 73,795 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
Used 2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali One Owner | Sunroof | Technology Package | 22
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali One Owner | Sunroof | Technology Package | 22" Wheels 22,966 KM $75,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2021 Buick Envision