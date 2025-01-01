$27,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Buick Envision
Essence One Owner | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | 20" Wheels
2021 Buick Envision
Essence One Owner | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,976KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZPR41MD180911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,976 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Buick Envision Essence AWD Features a 2.0L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cinnabar Metallic Exterior, Ebony Interior With Ebony Accents, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Safety Alert Seat With Memory Settings, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Rear 40/60 Split-Bench Seat, Panoramic Moonroof, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Hd Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Change Alert With Side Blind Zone Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Cruise Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Buick Infotainment System With 10" Diagonal HD Color Touchscreen, 8" Color Configureable Driver Information Display, 6-Speaker Enhanced Performance Audio System With Amplifier, Teen Driver, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Hands Free Programmable Power Liftgate, Deep Tinted Glass, LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED Headlamps, Automatic Delay Headlamps, Headlamp Control Automatic On & Off, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Stabilitrak-Traction Control, Hill Descent Control, Tire Pressure Monitor System, 20" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2021 Buick Envision Essence One Owner | AWD | Leather | Sunroof | 20" Wheels 80,976 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2012 Buick LaCrosse AS IS | CXL | Convenience Package | 73,795 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali One Owner | Sunroof | Technology Package | 22" Wheels 22,966 KM $75,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2021 Buick Envision