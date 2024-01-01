$46,495+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT6
Premium Luxury | Nav | Sunroof | 6-Passenger | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$46,495
+ taxes & licensing
40,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKPDRS0MZ193178
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BB1584
- Mileage 40,412 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury Features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Shadow Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Ultraview® Power Sunroof, Six Passenger Seating, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Remote Start, Driver's Safety Alert Seat Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Reverse Automatic Braking, Pedestrian Protector Impact, HD Surround Vision, Surround Vision Recorder, Head-Up Display, Rear Camera Mirror w/ Lens Cleaning Features, Memory Package, Universal Home Remote, Cadillac User Experience w/ Connected Navigation, HD Radio, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Communication Equipment, Wireless Charging, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Rear Cargo Net, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Bright Brushed Aluminum Roof Rails, Premium Headlamp System w/ Illuminating Door Handles, LED Headlamps, Monochromatic Emblem, Driver Assist Package, Advanced Security Package, Enhanced Visibility & Technology Package, Comfort & Air Quality Package, Engine Block Heater, Ride & Handling Suspension, Wheel Lock Package, 20" 5-Spoke Polished Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2021 Cadillac XT6