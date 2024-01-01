2021 Cadillac XT6

Menu
One Owner! This Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury Features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Shadow Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Ultraview® Power Sunroof, Six Passenger Seating, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Remote Start, Drivers Safety Alert Seat Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Reverse Automatic Braking, Pedestrian Protector Impact, HD Surround Vision, Surround Vision Recorder, Head-Up Display, Rear Camera Mirror w/ Lens Cleaning Features, Memory Package, Universal Home Remote, Cadillac User Experience w/ Connected Navigation, HD Radio, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Communication Equipment, Wireless Charging, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Rear Cargo Net, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Bright Brushed Aluminum Roof Rails, Premium Headlamp System w/ Illuminating Door Handles, LED Headlamps, Monochromatic Emblem, Driver Assist Package, Advanced Security Package, Enhanced Visibility & Technology Package, Comfort & Air Quality Package, Engine Block Heater, Ride & Handling Suspension, Wheel Lock Package, 20 5-Spoke Polished Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

40,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKPDRS0MZ193178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB1584
  • Mileage 40,412 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Cadillac XT6 Premium Luxury Features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Shadow Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Ultraview® Power Sunroof, Six Passenger Seating, Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Adaptive Remote Start, Driver's Safety Alert Seat Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Reverse Automatic Braking, Pedestrian Protector Impact, HD Surround Vision, Surround Vision Recorder, Head-Up Display, Rear Camera Mirror w/ Lens Cleaning Features, Memory Package, Universal Home Remote, Cadillac User Experience w/ Connected Navigation, HD Radio, Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto, OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Communication Equipment, Wireless Charging, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Rear Cargo Net, Hands-Free Power Liftgate, Bright Brushed Aluminum Roof Rails, Premium Headlamp System w/ Illuminating Door Handles, LED Headlamps, Monochromatic Emblem, Driver Assist Package, Advanced Security Package, Enhanced Visibility & Technology Package, Comfort & Air Quality Package, Engine Block Heater, Ride & Handling Suspension, Wheel Lock Package, 20" 5-Spoke Polished Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

