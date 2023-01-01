2021 Chevrolet Bolt

Menu
Former GM Executive car. This car had an original MSRP of: $55,397 - this means huge savings for you! <br> This Bolt EV Features a Electric Engine, 1-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Dark Galvanized Grey Interior, Heated Front Seats, Passenger Seatback Map Pocket, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Park Assist, Interior Protection Package, Driver Confidence Package, Power Windows/Door Locks, Infotainment Package, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, All-Weather Floor Mats, Cargo Mat, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, Black Bowtie Emblems, HID Headlamps, Tire Inflator, Tire Pressure Monitor, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

4,099KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-523demo
  • Mileage 4,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Former GM Executive car. This car had an original MSRP of: $55,397 - this means huge savings for you!



This Bolt EV Features a Electric Engine, 1-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Dark Galvanized Grey Interior, Heated Front Seats, Passenger Seatback Map Pocket, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Park Assist, Interior Protection Package, Driver Confidence Package, Power Windows/Door Locks, Infotainment Package, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, All-Weather Floor Mats, Cargo Mat, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, Black Bowtie Emblems, HID Headlamps, Tire Inflator, Tire Pressure Monitor, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Compass

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

