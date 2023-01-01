$34,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Chevrolet Bolt
EV Premier Former GM Executive Car
2021 Chevrolet Bolt
EV Premier Former GM Executive Car
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
4,099KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 21-523demo
- Mileage 4,099 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Former GM Executive car. This car had an original MSRP of: $55,397 - this means huge savings for you!
This Bolt EV Features a Electric Engine, 1-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Dark Galvanized Grey Interior, Heated Front Seats, Passenger Seatback Map Pocket, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Park Assist, Interior Protection Package, Driver Confidence Package, Power Windows/Door Locks, Infotainment Package, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, All-Weather Floor Mats, Cargo Mat, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, Black Bowtie Emblems, HID Headlamps, Tire Inflator, Tire Pressure Monitor, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
This Bolt EV Features a Electric Engine, 1-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Dark Galvanized Grey Interior, Heated Front Seats, Passenger Seatback Map Pocket, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Park Assist, Interior Protection Package, Driver Confidence Package, Power Windows/Door Locks, Infotainment Package, Wireless Charging, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, All-Weather Floor Mats, Cargo Mat, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, Black Bowtie Emblems, HID Headlamps, Tire Inflator, Tire Pressure Monitor, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Compass
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer RS AWD | Sunroof | One Owner 69,468 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2021 Buick Encore GX Essence Sport Touring | AWD | Nav | One Owner 14,619 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus SE | Hatchback | FWD 67,648 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2021 Chevrolet Bolt