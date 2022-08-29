Menu
2021 Chevrolet Corvette

16,611 KM

Details Features

$117,895

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Stingray 2LT Coupe

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

16,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9210847
  • Stock #: 22-585A
  • VIN: 1G1YB2D47M5116934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 16,611 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

