$117,895+ tax & licensing
$117,895
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
2021 Chevrolet Corvette
Stingray 2LT Coupe
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$117,895
+ taxes & licensing
16,611KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9210847
- Stock #: 22-585A
- VIN: 1G1YB2D47M5116934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 16,611 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
