2021 Chevrolet Equinox

One Owner! This Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD Features a 1.5L DOHC Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Nightfall Grey Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Power Sunroof, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment System With Navigation, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Liftgate, Front Fog Lamps, Hid Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19 Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Previously registered in Quebec Unit comes with snow tires NOT on rims. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

75,740 KM

LT One Owner | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof | True North Midnight Edition | 19" Wheels

13160023

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
75,740KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXUEV0M6164767

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,740 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD Features a 1.5L DOHC Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Nightfall Grey Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Power Sunroof, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment System With Navigation, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Liftgate, Front Fog Lamps, Hid Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19" Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Previously registered in Quebec Unit comes with snow tires NOT on rims.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791

