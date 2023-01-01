2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 2 , 8 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10276908

10276908 Stock #: 23-179A

23-179A VIN: 3GCUYEED4MG139035

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,885 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.