$40,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT One Owner | True North | Convenience Package | 20" Wheels
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT One Owner | True North | Convenience Package | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,308KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUYDETXMZ423755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-243A
- Mileage 83,308 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado LT Crew Features a Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Rear Vision Camera, Cruise Control, Leather Wrap Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 With 8" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, 4.2" Driver Information Center, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, Teen Driver, Tri-Zone Auto Climate Control, Deep-Tinted Glass, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, Single Outlet Exhaust, Chrome Bumpers, Front Recovery Hooks, Trailering Package, Led Durabed Lighting, Hitch Guidance, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Single Speed Transfer Case, Standard Tailgate, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2025 Cadillac XT6 Sport One Owner | Navigation | Sunroof | 7 Passenger | 20" Wheels 12,020 KM $68,995 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4X One Owner | Leather | Sunroof | 18" Wheels 43,975 KM $65,995 + tax & lic
2025 GMC Terrain Elevation One Owner | Technology Package | 17" Wheels 13,596 KM $37,895 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500