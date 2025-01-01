$58,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500
HD Chassis Work Truck | 3500 | Crew Cab | 10FT Cube Box
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$58,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,436KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GB4YSEY5MF282602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,436 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado 4WD Crew Chassis Work Truck Features a Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel Engine, Allison 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Snow Plow Prep Package, Red Hot Exterior, Jet Black Vinyl Interior, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Set, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 8" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Driver Information Centre, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 2 Power Outlets 120V, USB Ports, Teen Drive Mode, Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defogger, Auto Locking Rear Differential, 2-Speed Transfer Case, 220 Amp Alternator, Independent Front Suspension, Multi-Leaf Rear Suspension, High Idle Switch, Stabilitrak With Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Deep-Tinted Glass, Trailering Mirrors(Heated, Power Adjustable, Auto-Dimming With Turn Signals), Halogen Reflector Headlamps, Roof Marker Lamps, Front Recovery Hooks, Chrome Bumpers, 17" Tires, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
10ft cube is equipped with wooden shelving inside.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500