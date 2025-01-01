2021 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

Menu
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

VIN 1GB4YSEY5MF282602

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,436 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado 4WD Crew Chassis Work Truck Features a Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel Engine, Allison 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Snow Plow Prep Package, Red Hot Exterior, Jet Black Vinyl Interior, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Front 40/20/40 Split-Bench Set, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 8" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Driver Information Centre, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, 2 Power Outlets 120V, USB Ports, Teen Drive Mode, Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defogger, Auto Locking Rear Differential, 2-Speed Transfer Case, 220 Amp Alternator, Independent Front Suspension, Multi-Leaf Rear Suspension, High Idle Switch, Stabilitrak With Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist, Deep-Tinted Glass, Trailering Mirrors(Heated, Power Adjustable, Auto-Dimming With Turn Signals), Halogen Reflector Headlamps, Roof Marker Lamps, Front Recovery Hooks, Chrome Bumpers, 17" Tires, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



10ft cube is equipped with wooden shelving inside.





-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

