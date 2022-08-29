Menu
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

49,289 KM

$68,595

+ tax & licensing
$68,595

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT Leather | Sunroof | 8-Passenger

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

LT Leather | Sunroof | 8-Passenger

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$68,595

+ taxes & licensing

49,289KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9245617
  Stock #: BB1311
  VIN: 1GNSKNKD0MR313476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,289 KM

Vehicle Description

This Gorgeous Tahoe Features an Ecotec3 5.3L DI V8 Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cherry Red Tintcoat Exterior, Power Panoramic Sliding Sunroof, Jet Black Leather Interior, Full-Feature Heated Front Bucket Seats, Driver and Front Passenger 8-Way Power Seats, Driver Memory Settings, 2nd Row Heated (Outboard Positions) 60/40 Power Release Split Bench Seat, 3rd Row 60/40 Power Fold Split Bench, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, HD Surround Vision Camera, Rear Camera Hitch Guidance, Front/Rear Park Assist, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert w/ Sideblind Zone Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls, Chevrolet 10.2" HD Colour Touchscreen Infotainment, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, BOSE® Speaker System, Teen Driver Settings, Wireless Phone Charging, Tri-zone Automatic Climate Control, Rear Power Hands-Free Liftgate, Power-Adjustable and Folding Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Integrated Turn Signals, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Intellibeam Headlamps, LED Tail Lamps, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Premium Smooth Ride Suspension, Cruise Control, Transmission Fluid Cooler, Engine Oil Cooler, Trailering Equipment, Tire Pressure Monitor, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Assist Steps, 20" Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. *Former Daily Rental.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

