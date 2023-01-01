2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Menu
One Owner! This Trailblazer RS features an EcoTec 1.3L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive System, Driver Shift Control (Tap up/Tap Down on Shifter), Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior with Two Tone Roof, Jet Black Interior with Red Accents, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Engine Control Start/Stop, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Push Button Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Steering Wheel Mounted Option Controls, Bluetooth, Colour Touchscreen Infotainment, BOSE® Premium 7 Speaker System, Teen Driver, Conditioning, Power Hands-free Liftgate, Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, LED Headlamps w/ Intellibeam, Front Fog Lamps, LED Tail Lamps, Engine Block Heater, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Dual Outlet Exhaust, 18 High Gloss Black Machined Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. *Damage reported 08/28/2023 -$1000 minor front damage from another vehicle in parking lot. All professionally repaired.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

69,468KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MUSL2MB065451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-452A
  • Mileage 69,468 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Trailblazer RS features an EcoTec 1.3L Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive System, Driver Shift Control (Tap up/Tap Down on Shifter), Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior with Two Tone Roof, Jet Black Interior with Red Accents, Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Engine Control Start/Stop, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Push Button Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collision Alert, Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Steering Wheel Mounted Option Controls, Bluetooth, Colour Touchscreen Infotainment, BOSE® Premium 7 Speaker System, Teen Driver, Conditioning, Power Hands-free Liftgate, Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, LED Headlamps w/ Intellibeam, Front Fog Lamps, LED Tail Lamps, Engine Block Heater, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Dual Outlet Exhaust, 18" High Gloss Black Machined Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. *Damage reported 08/28/2023 -$1000 minor front damage from another vehicle in parking lot. All professionally repaired.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer