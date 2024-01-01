Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! *Accident Reported on 12/2021 to rear end. Damage totaling $3,068.70. All work professionally repaired. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

60,041 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT | AWD | Hudson's Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT | AWD | Hudson's Certified

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

  1. 10857372
  2. 10857372
  3. 10857372
  4. 10857372
Contact Seller

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
60,041KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL79MRSL1MB078740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K23422A
  • Mileage 60,041 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner!
*Accident Reported on 12/2021 to rear end. Damage totaling $3,068.70. All work professionally repaired.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT | AWD | Hudson's Certified for sale in Listowel, ON
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT | AWD | Hudson's Certified 60,041 KM $27,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte LX | CVT | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ for sale in Listowel, ON
2021 Kia Forte LX | CVT | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 46,756 KM $21,499 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Kia Carnival EX+ | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ for sale in Listowel, ON
2022 Kia Carnival EX+ | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 58,276 KM $48,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer