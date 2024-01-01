$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Chevrolet Trax
LT | AWD | Leather | Midnight Edition
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
24,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL7CJPSB2MB328772
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-812A
- Mileage 24,535 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Trax LT Features a 1.4L DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Driver Confidence Package, Protection Package, Chevrolet Infotainment System w/ 7" Colour Touchscreen, Enhanced 6-Speaker Audio System, USB Port, 110V AC Power Outlet, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, All-Weather Floor Mats, Air Conditioning, Midnight Edition, Heated/Power Exterior Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitor, OnStar Services Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2021 Chevrolet Trax