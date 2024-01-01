Menu
One Owner! This Chevrolet Trax LT Features a 1.4L DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Driver Confidence Package, Protection Package, Chevrolet Infotainment System w/ 7 Colour Touchscreen, Enhanced 6-Speaker Audio System, USB Port, 110V AC Power Outlet, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, All-Weather Floor Mats, Air Conditioning, Midnight Edition, Heated/Power Exterior Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitor, OnStar Services Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2021 Chevrolet Trax

24,535 KM

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Trax

LT | AWD | Leather | Midnight Edition

2021 Chevrolet Trax

LT | AWD | Leather | Midnight Edition

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

24,535KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL7CJPSB2MB328772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-812A
  • Mileage 24,535 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Trax LT Features a 1.4L DOHC Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Driver Confidence Package, Protection Package, Chevrolet Infotainment System w/ 7" Colour Touchscreen, Enhanced 6-Speaker Audio System, USB Port, 110V AC Power Outlet, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, All-Weather Floor Mats, Air Conditioning, Midnight Edition, Heated/Power Exterior Mirrors, Tire Pressure Monitor, OnStar Services Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

2021 Chevrolet Trax