$27,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Escape
SE Power Liftgate | 19" Wheels | One Owner
2021 Ford Escape
SE Power Liftgate | 19" Wheels | One Owner
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
27,228KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9G68MUA02735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 27,228 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Ford Escape features a 1.5L 3-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Exterior, Grey Cloth Interior, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear Power Liftgate, 19" Wheels. This Escape also comes with a set of snow tires on black steel rims.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2021 Ford Escape SE Power Liftgate | 19" Wheels | One Owner 27,228 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Explorer XLT Leather | Sunroof | 7-Pass | 20" Wheels | One Owner 49,755 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Terrain SLE | Elevation | AWD | Nav | Sunroof | 19" Wheels 29,146 KM $32,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2021 Ford Escape