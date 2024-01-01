2021 Ford Escape

Menu
One Owner! This Ford Escape features a 1.5L 3-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Exterior, Grey Cloth Interior, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear Power Liftgate, 19 Wheels. This Escape also comes with a set of snow tires on black steel rims.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

VIN 1FMCU9G68MUA02735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,228 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Ford Escape features a 1.5L 3-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Exterior, Grey Cloth Interior, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear Power Liftgate, 19" Wheels. This Escape also comes with a set of snow tires on black steel rims.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

