2021 Ford Escape
SE One Owner | Clean Car Fax | 17" Wheels
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Used
69,714KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G66MUA88465
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # K25079A
- Mileage 69,714 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Escape Features a 1.5L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Iconic Silver Metta Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Ford Co-Pilot 360, Automatic Emergency Braking, Cross Traffic Alert, Back Up Camera, Tilting & Telescoping Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, 8" Sync 3 Screen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic Climate Controls, LED Brake Lights, Perimeter & Approach Lights, 17" Shadow Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
