One Owner! This Escape Features a 1.5L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Iconic Silver Metta Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Ford Co-Pilot 360, Automatic Emergency Braking, Cross Traffic Alert, Back Up Camera, Tilting & Telescoping Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, 8 Sync 3 Screen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic Climate Controls, LED Brake Lights, Perimeter & Approach Lights, 17 Shadow Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2021 Ford Escape

69,714 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape

SE One Owner | Clean Car Fax | 17" Wheels

2021 Ford Escape

SE One Owner | Clean Car Fax | 17" Wheels

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,714KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G66MUA88465

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # K25079A
  • Mileage 69,714 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Escape Features a 1.5L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Iconic Silver Metta Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Ford Co-Pilot 360, Automatic Emergency Braking, Cross Traffic Alert, Back Up Camera, Tilting & Telescoping Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, 8" Sync 3 Screen, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Automatic Climate Controls, LED Brake Lights, Perimeter & Approach Lights, 17" Shadow Silver Painted Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2021 Ford Escape