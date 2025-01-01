$66,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-250
Lariat Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$66,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,404KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT7W2BT7MEC28568
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1948B
- Mileage 146,404 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ford F-250 Super Duty Platinum Features a 6.7L Power Stroke V8 Diesel Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Iconic Silver Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Snow Plow Package, Heated Front & Rear Seats, Twin Panel Moonroof, MyKey, Remote Vehicle Start, Intelligent Access, Rearview Camera, BLIS With Cross Traffic, Pre-Collision Assist With Automatic Emergency Braking, Tilt/Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, FordPass Connect Voice-Activated Navigation, Ambient Lighting, Rain Sensing Wipers, Power Scope Telescoping Trailer Tow Mirrors, Roof Clearance Lights, Tough Bed Spray-In-Bedliner, Auto High Beams, LED Headlamps, LED Tail Lights, Trailer Tow Package, Trailer brake Controller, 20" Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2021 Ford F-250