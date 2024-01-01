$37,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 GMC Canyon
Denali | Crew | Navigation | 20" Wheels | Hudson's Certified
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,588KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6EEN6M1144778
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,588 KM
Vehicle Description
This Canyon features a 3.6L DOHC 6-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Interior Trim Kit w/ Techno Steel, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Driver Alert Package, HD Rear Vision Camera, Trailering Assist Guidelines, Rear Park Assist, Power Windows/Door Locks, Theft Deterrent System, GMC Infotainment System w/ Navigation, HD Radio, Bose® Premium Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Display Compass, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Settings, Automatic Climate Control, Rear Window Defogger, Sliding Rear Window, 'EZ' Lift & Lower Tailgate, Spray-On Bed Liner, Hard Tonneau Cover, Remote Locking Tailgate, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Cargo Area Lamp, Chrome Assist Steps, Front Fog Lamps, Front Recovery Hooks, Tow/Haul Mode, Polished Exhaust Tip, Engine Block Heater, Autotrac Transfer Case, Heavy Duty Trailering Package, Trailer Brake Controller, 20" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar® Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Unit comes with winter tires on rims. *Accident Reported on 08/2023. Trailer came off hitch and took our tailgate. OEM parts used. Damage totaling $2,208. All work professionally repaired.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
2021 GMC Canyon