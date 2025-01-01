$55,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 20" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,025KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU9FED6MG398287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,025 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2021 GMC Sierra 1500