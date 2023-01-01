2021 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,595 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 2 5 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10487214

10487214 Stock #: 23-1205B

23-1205B VIN: 2HGFC2F51MH006473

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-1205B

Mileage 27,251 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.