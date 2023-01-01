Menu
2021 Honda Civic

27,251 KM

Details Description Features

$27,595

+ tax & licensing
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

LX | Sedan | Automatic Transmission

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

27,251KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10487214
  • Stock #: 23-1205B
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F51MH006473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-1205B
  • Mileage 27,251 KM

Vehicle Description

This Civic LX Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Aegean Blue Metallic Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Bucket Seats, 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Front Collision Mitigation, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off, Automatic Highbeams, 16" Steel Wheels w/ Covers. Unit comes with winter wheels/tires.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

