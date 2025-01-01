Menu
One Owner! This CR-V features a 1.5-liter 16-valve DOHC turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Grey exterior, Black leather interior, Power sliding glass moonroof, Heated front bucket seats, Drivers seat with 12-way power adjustment and 4-way lumbar support, Front passengers seat with 4-way manual adjustment, Keyless ignition, Rear View Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear cross traffic alert, Forward Collision Mitigation, Driver attention alert, Emergency braking assist, Tilt/telescoping leather heated steering wheel with mounted audio controls and adaptive cruise control, 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Navigation, USB connection, 9 speakers, Wireless charging, satellite radio services available, Dual-zone climate control, Hands-free power tailgate, Heated outside mirrors with integrated turn signals, LED headlights / fog lights / taillights, Tire pressure monitoring system, 19-inch Aluminum-Alloy Wheels. **Damage Reported: 01/2024 - Vehicle was backed into in parking lot. The front grille was professionally replaced. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2021 Honda CR-V

102,215 KM

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V

Touring One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 19" Wheels

12830173

2021 Honda CR-V

Touring One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 19" Wheels

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,215KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H99MH238166

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-1915A
  • Mileage 102,215 KM

-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
$29,995

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2021 Honda CR-V