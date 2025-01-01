$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
Touring One Owner | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 19" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,215KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H99MH238166
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1915A
- Mileage 102,215 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This CR-V features a 1.5-liter 16-valve DOHC turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), All-Wheel Drive (AWD), Grey exterior, Black leather interior, Power sliding glass moonroof, Heated front bucket seats, Driver's seat with 12-way power adjustment and 4-way lumbar support, Front passenger's seat with 4-way manual adjustment, Keyless ignition, Rear View Camera, Lane Keeping Assist, Rear cross traffic alert, Forward Collision Mitigation, Driver attention alert, Emergency braking assist, Tilt/telescoping leather heated steering wheel with mounted audio controls and adaptive cruise control, 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Navigation, USB connection, 9 speakers, Wireless charging, satellite radio services available, Dual-zone climate control, Hands-free power tailgate, Heated outside mirrors with integrated turn signals, LED headlights / fog lights / taillights, Tire pressure monitoring system, 19-inch Aluminum-Alloy Wheels. **Damage Reported: 01/2024 - Vehicle was backed into in parking lot. The front grille was professionally replaced.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
