$22,990+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Essential **LOW KMS**38,000kms**
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Essential **LOW KMS**38,000kms**
Location
Lako Auto Sales
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
519-291-9999
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,650KM
VIN KMHLM4AG5MU072309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 38,650 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 38,000kms!!
Nice and clean car, incredible fuel economy!
Runs and Drives Excellent!
Automatic, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Alloys Equipped!
Safety Certified Purchase Price is $22,990+HST+Licensing
No Hidden Fees or Extra Charges to purchase!
Financing is availableWarranty is available
Carfax Inlcuded - Accidents Free
Nice and clean car, incredible fuel economy!
Runs and Drives Excellent!
Automatic, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Alloys Equipped!
Safety Certified Purchase Price is $22,990+HST+Licensing
No Hidden Fees or Extra Charges to purchase!
Financing is availableWarranty is available
Carfax Inlcuded - Accidents Free
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Email Lako Auto Sales
Lako Auto Sales
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
2021 Hyundai Elantra