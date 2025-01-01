Menu
ONLY 38,000kms!! <div><br></div><div>Nice and clean car, incredible fuel economy!</div><div><br></div><div>Runs and Drives Excellent!</div><div><br></div><div>Automatic, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Alloys Equipped! </div><div><br></div><div>Safety Certified </div><div>Purchase Price is $22,990+HST+Licensing</div><div><br></div><div>No Hidden Fees or Extra Charges to purchase!</div><div><br></div><div>Financing is available</div><div>Warranty is available </div><div><br></div><div>Carfax Inlcuded - Accidents Free </div><div><br></div><div><br></div><div><br></div>

2021 Hyundai Elantra

38,650 KM

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Elantra

Essential **LOW KMS**38,000kms**

12541249

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Essential **LOW KMS**38,000kms**

Location

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8

519-291-9999

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,650KM
VIN KMHLM4AG5MU072309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 38,650 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 38,000kms!! 
Nice and clean car, incredible fuel economy!
Runs and Drives Excellent!
Automatic, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Push Button Start, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, Bluetooth, Alloys Equipped! 
Safety Certified Purchase Price is $22,990+HST+Licensing
No Hidden Fees or Extra Charges to purchase!
Financing is availableWarranty is available 
Carfax Inlcuded - Accidents Free 


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Email Lako Auto Sales

Lako Auto Sales

Lako Auto Sales

8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
Call Dealer

519-291-9999

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Lako Auto Sales

519-291-9999

2021 Hyundai Elantra