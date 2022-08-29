$54,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Gladiator
Overland
25,649KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9146461
- Stock #: B0836
- VIN: 1C6HJTFG7ML520651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,649 KM
Vehicle Features
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
PERIMETER ALARM
Premium Door Trim Panel
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Rear Cupholder
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
220 Amp Alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Manual Transfer Case
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
3 Skid Plates
81 L Fuel Tank
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
400-Watt Inverter
GVWR: 2630 kg (5800 lbs)
Normal-Duty Plus Suspension
517.1 Kgs Maximum Payload
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Granite Crystal Aluminum
Tires: 255/70R18 BSW All-Season
Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Dual Top Group
Safety Group
CLEAN CARFAX
BRIGHT WHITE
Cold Weather Group
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP
Quick Order Package 24G Overland
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Transmission Skid Plate, Selec-Speed Control
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel
UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages, SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian ...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G OVERLAND -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking
DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Sunrider Black Soft Top, Body-Colour 3-Piece Hard Top,
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, LED Taillamps
Listowel Chrysler
754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7