2021 Jeep Gladiator ...

$54,998 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 6 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9146461

9146461 Stock #: B0836

B0836 VIN: 1C6HJTFG7ML520651

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 25,649 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Leather Steering Wheel PERIMETER ALARM Premium Door Trim Panel Locking glove box Front centre armrest w/storage Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Smart Device Integration Illuminated Front Cupholder Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Rear Cupholder Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler HD shock absorbers 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs 220 Amp Alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Manual Transfer Case Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Auto Locking Hubs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Steering Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 3 Skid Plates 81 L Fuel Tank 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 400-Watt Inverter GVWR: 2630 kg (5800 lbs) Normal-Duty Plus Suspension 517.1 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Freedom Panel Storage Bag Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Black Side Windows Trim Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Wheel Well Trim and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Granite Crystal Aluminum Tires: 255/70R18 BSW All-Season Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 8 speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Dual Top Group Safety Group CLEAN CARFAX BRIGHT WHITE Cold Weather Group UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP Quick Order Package 24G Overland TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Transmission Skid Plate, Selec-Speed Control COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel UCONNECT 4C NAV & SOUND GROUP -inc: Off-Road Information Pages, SiriusXM Traffic, Alpine Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, HD Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian ... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24G OVERLAND -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic ADVANCED SAFETY GROUP -inc: Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control, Forward Collision Warn/Active Braking DUAL TOP GROUP -inc: Premium Sunrider Black Soft Top, Body-Colour 3-Piece Hard Top, SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, LED Taillamps

