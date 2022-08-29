2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$58,998 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 4 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9080002

9080002 Stock #: B0832

B0832 VIN: 1C4RJFJG1MC633923

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour BILLET SILVER (MET)

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,495 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Engine Oil Cooler Normal Duty Suspension 180 Amp Alternator Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs) 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension 93.1 L Fuel Tank Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control 526.2 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES DEEP TINTED GLASS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Bodyside Insert, Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass CommandView 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Leather Door Trim Insert Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Front Cupholder Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats 4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Sentry Key Immobilizer Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Automated Parking Sensors Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Path detection Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Media / Nav / Comm graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Sirius Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display 825w Premium Amplifier Additional Features CLEAN CARFAX TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.