$58,998+ tax & licensing
$58,998
+ taxes & licensing
Listowel Chrysler
866-950-0428
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit
Location
Listowel Chrysler
754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7
866-950-0428
$58,998
+ taxes & licensing
33,495KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9080002
- Stock #: B0832
- VIN: 1C4RJFJG1MC633923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour BILLET SILVER (MET)
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,495 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Normal Duty Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Suspension
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
526.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass CommandView 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Mat
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion, Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback and Ventilated Front Seats
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Automated Parking Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Path detection
Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Sirius Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
825w Premium Amplifier
CLEAN CARFAX
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Listowel Chrysler
754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7