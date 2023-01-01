Menu
2021 Kia Forte

68,288 KM

Details Description Features

$22,799

+ tax & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

LX | CVT | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™™

Location

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

68,288KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10354251
  • Stock #: K23391B
  • VIN: 3KPF24ADXME298308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K23391B
  • Mileage 68,288 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Forte Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Sporty Blue Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Rear Folding Seats, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, ABS/ESC, Hill-Assist Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 8" Display Audio, 3.5" LCD Supervision Cluster, Bluetooth®, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Electronic Power Steering, Air Conditioning, Solar Glass, Heated Sideview Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Halogen Projection Headlights, Escort Lighting, PTC Heater, Tire Mobility Kit, 15" Steel Wheels w/ Cover.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

CVT

