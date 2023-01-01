2021 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,799 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 8 , 2 8 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10354251

10354251 Stock #: K23391B

K23391B VIN: 3KPF24ADXME298308

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K23391B

Mileage 68,288 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.