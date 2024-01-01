$21,499+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
LX | CVT | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™
2021 Kia Forte
LX | CVT | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,499
+ taxes & licensing
46,756KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD6ME344555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BB1510B
- Mileage 46,756 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Forte EX Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Interior,
Unit comes with winter tires on rims.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
2021 Kia Forte