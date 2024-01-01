Menu
This Kia Forte EX Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Interior, Unit comes with winter tires on rims.

2021 Kia Forte

46,756 KM

$21,499

2021 Kia Forte

LX | CVT | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

2021 Kia Forte

LX | CVT | FWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

46,756KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD6ME344555

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB1510B
  • Mileage 46,756 KM

This Kia Forte EX Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Interior,

Unit comes with winter tires on rims.





-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

2021 Kia Forte