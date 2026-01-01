Menu
This Forte comes with a set of winter tires on rims. Other features include a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Grey Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Hill Assist Control, 6 Airbags, Tilt/Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, Cruise Control, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, 8 Audio Display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Equipped, Air Conditioning, Heated Side View Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Halogen Projection Headlamps, 15 Kia Accessory Black Alloy Wheels. <br>**Damage Reported: 07/2023 - Damage to front end in the amount of $13,000. All work professionally repaired.

2021 Kia Forte

76,754 KM

$13,999

2021 Kia Forte

LX HAL Certified | Manual Transmission | Kia Accessory 15" Wheels

13511933

2021 Kia Forte

LX HAL Certified | Manual Transmission | Kia Accessory 15" Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$13,999

Used
76,754KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD5ME400310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,754 KM

Vehicle Description

This Forte comes with a set of winter tires on rims. Other features include a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Grey Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Hill Assist Control, 6 Airbags, Tilt/Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, Cruise Control, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, 8" Audio Display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Equipped, Air Conditioning, Heated Side View Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Halogen Projection Headlamps, 15" Kia Accessory Black Alloy Wheels.

**Damage Reported: 07/2023 - Damage to front end in the amount of $13,000. All work professionally repaired.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
$13,999

