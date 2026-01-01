$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
LX HAL Certified | Manual Transmission | Kia Accessory 15" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,754KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD5ME400310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 76,754 KM
Vehicle Description
This Forte comes with a set of winter tires on rims. Other features include a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Grey Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Hill Assist Control, 6 Airbags, Tilt/Telescopic Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, Cruise Control, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, 8" Audio Display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Equipped, Air Conditioning, Heated Side View Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Halogen Projection Headlamps, 15" Kia Accessory Black Alloy Wheels.
**Damage Reported: 07/2023 - Damage to front end in the amount of $13,000. All work professionally repaired.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 42 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
