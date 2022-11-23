Menu
2021 Kia Forte

53,412 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

LX One Owner | Heated Seats | Rear Camera | Android Auto / Apple CarPlay

Location

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

53,412KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9435303
  • Stock #: K23100A
  • VIN: 3KPF24AD0ME274924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K23100A
  • Mileage 53,412 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Forte features a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Auto IVT Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Hyper Blue Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Front Seat Height Adjusters, Leather Steering Wheel and Gear Shift Knob, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls, 60/40 Rear Folding Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear-view Camera, 8" Display Audio, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Heated Side-view Mirrors, Cruise Control, Hill-Assist Control, Halogen Projection Headlamps, 15" Steel Wheels w/ Covers, 2 Damage Reports for $1,225 & $1,562.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Back to Top

Buy From Home Available

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

