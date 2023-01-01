Menu
2021 Kia Seltos

26,087 KM

Details Description Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

EX Premium | AWD | One Owner | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

26,087KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10533621
  • Stock #: K24040A
  • VIN: KNDERCAA7M7151774

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,087 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Seltos EX Premium Features a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Auto Intelligent Variable Transmission, Gravity Grey Exterior, Sofino Black Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Navigation, Heated/Ventilated Front Seats, 2nd Row Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Smart Key, Power Windows/Doors Locks, Rear-View Camera w/ Dynamic Parking Guidelines, Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist, Highway Driving Assist, Tilt/Telescopic Heated Steering Wheel w/ Audio & Cruise Controls, 10.25" Infotainment Center, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth®, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Equipped, Wireless Cell Phone Charger, 12V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Auto Temp Control Climate (Single), Smart Cruise Control, Heated Power Adjustable Body Colour Side-View Mirrors, LED Fog Lights, Mud Guards, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 16" Alloy Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Unit comes with 2 sets of mats, & cargo liner/cover. Unit also comes with winter tires on rims.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

