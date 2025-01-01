$22,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos
LX One Owner | 16" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,892KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDEPCAA9M7155363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,892 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Seltos LX AWD features a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission (IVT), Steel Grey Exterior, Grey Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Drive Mode, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Blind Spot Warning System, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Safe Exit Assist, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth Hands Free Connectivity, 8" Audio Display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Equipped, 6 Speakers, USB Port, 12V Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors, Roof Rails, Rear Spoiler, Hill Assist Control, Front Fog Lights, Tire Pressure Monitor, 16" Alloy Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
