2021 Kia Seltos
EX | Premium | 18" Wheels
Location
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Used
70,134KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDERCAA0M7112301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,134 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Seltos EX Premium features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Drive Mode Select, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Sunroof, Air-Cooled Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat w/ 2-Way Power Lumbar, Driver Seat Height Adjustment, Power Passenger Seat, Heated 2nd Row Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Idle Stop & Go, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Remote Car Starter, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Parking Guidelines, Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Highway Driving Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Electronic Parking Brake, Power Windows/Door Locks, 3.5" TFT Cluster, 10.25" HD Navigation System, UVO Intelligence, 7" Supervision Cluster, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, 6-Speakers, Wireless Cell Phone Charger, USB Charging Port, 12V Power Outlet, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Smart Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Temperature Climate Control, Rear Privacy Tint Glass, Solar Glass, Cargo Cover, Roof Rails, Sideview Mirror Repeater Lamp, Heated/Electric Adjustable Sideview Mirrors, Chrome Coated Grille, Bi-Function Projection Halogen Headlights, LED DRIL & Positioning Lights, LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights, Automatic Headlights, LED Rear Taillights, LED High Mounted Stop Light, Front & Rear Mud Guards, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 18" Alloy Wheels. Unit Comes With Winter Tires on Steel Rims.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
