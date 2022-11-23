Menu
2021 Kia Seltos

38,875 KM

Details

$27,895

+ tax & licensing
$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2021 Kia Seltos

2021 Kia Seltos

LX AWD | Rear Camera | One Owner

2021 Kia Seltos

LX AWD | Rear Camera | One Owner

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,895

+ taxes & licensing

38,875KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9403462
  • Stock #: K23115A
  • VIN: KNDEPCAA0M7064983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,875 KM

Vehicle Description

  • Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are some of the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. Featuring a 149 Point Vehicle Inspection*, optional extended Mechanical Breakdown Protection Warranty up to 5 years after your manufacturer's warranty expires, and a 30 Day/2,000 KM Exchange Privilege. Ask us for more details!

One Owner! This Seltos LX AWD features a 2.0L I-4 Engine, CVT Automatic Transmission, Neptune Blue Exterior, Black Coloured Interior, Cloth Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start w/ Smart Key, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Stability/Traction Control, Tilt/Telescopic Adjustable Steering Wheel w/ Audio & Cruise Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Infotainment Display Screen, 6 Speakers, Bluetooth® Hands Free Connectivity, AUX/USB Ports, Air Conditioning, Power Heated Side View Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Front Fog Lights, Tire Pressure Monitor, 17" Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

