2021 Kia Sorento

30,008 KM

2021 Kia Sorento

2.5T EX+ One Owner | Low Kilometers | 7 Passenger | 20" Wheels

2021 Kia Sorento

2.5T EX+ One Owner | Low Kilometers | 7 Passenger | 20" Wheels

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Used
30,008KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRHDLF4MG024695

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 30,008 KM

Low Kilometers! One Owner! This Kia Sorento Features a 2.5L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic , Pacific Blue Exterior, Black Pure Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated & Vented Power Driver Seat, Driver, Heated and Vented Adjustable Passenger Seat, Push Button Start, Rear View Camera, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Around View Monitor, Blind View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Collision Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Electronic, 10.25" Infotainment Display, , Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Cruise Control & Audio Controls, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Smart Power Liftgate, Glossy Black Traditional Roof Rails, Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Glossy Black Grille, High Beam Assist, Full LED Headlights, Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, LED Rear Tail Lights, 20" Black Painted Alloy Wheels.



*** Accident Reported January 2022, Damage to Front End, Damage totaling $12,000, All Work Professionally Repaired w/ OEM Parts**



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2021 Kia Sorento