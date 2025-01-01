$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Kia Sorento
2.5T EX+ One Owner | Low Kilometers | 7 Passenger | 20" Wheels
2021 Kia Sorento
2.5T EX+ One Owner | Low Kilometers | 7 Passenger | 20" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
30,008KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYRHDLF4MG024695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,008 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers! One Owner! This Kia Sorento Features a 2.5L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic , Pacific Blue Exterior, Black Pure Leather Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated & Vented Power Driver Seat, Driver, Heated and Vented Adjustable Passenger Seat, Push Button Start, Rear View Camera, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Around View Monitor, Blind View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Collision Avoidance Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Electronic, 10.25" Infotainment Display, , Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Cruise Control & Audio Controls, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Smart Power Liftgate, Glossy Black Traditional Roof Rails, Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Glossy Black Grille, High Beam Assist, Full LED Headlights, Automatic Headlights, LED Fog Lights, LED Rear Tail Lights, 20" Black Painted Alloy Wheels.
*** Accident Reported January 2022, Damage to Front End, Damage totaling $12,000, All Work Professionally Repaired w/ OEM Parts**
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
*** Accident Reported January 2022, Damage to Front End, Damage totaling $12,000, All Work Professionally Repaired w/ OEM Parts**
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
2022 Kia Sorento 2.5T EX One Owner | Leather | 20" Wheels 67,640 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Forte EX One Owner | 16" Wheels 72,519 KM $20,999 + tax & lic
2024 Kia Seltos EX Premium One Owner | Sunroof | Leather | 17" Wheels 18,854 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2021 Kia Sorento