2021 Kia Sorento
2.5L LX Premium LX | Premium | AWD | 18" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 24,773 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Sorento LX Premium features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Andaro Red Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2-Way Driver Lumbar, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Easy Walk-In 2nd Row Slide Seats, 60:40 Split 2nd Row Seats, 50:50 Split 3rd Row Seats, Ignition Stop & Go, Smart Key, Push Button Starter, Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Trailer Stability Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Downhill Brake Control, Hill Assist Control, Laminated Front Door Glass, Solar Glass Front Doors, Power Windows/Door Locks, 4.2" Supervision TFT Cluster, 8" Display Audio, HD Radio, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, 6-Speakers, Wireless Cellphone Charger, Power Outlets, USB Ports, Manual Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, MDPS Steering, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Defog System, Solar Glass Windshield, Acoustic Film Windshield, Privacy Tinted Rear Door Glass, Side Mirror Signal Repeaters, Power & Heated Outside Mirrors, High Beam Assist, Automatic Headlights, LED MFR Headlights, LED DRL & Positioning Lights, LED High Mounted Stop Lights, PTC Heater, Mud Guards, Tire Mobility Kit, 18" Alloy Wheels w/ Machined Finish.
