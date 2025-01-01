Menu
This Kia Sorento LX Premium features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Andaro Red Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2-Way Driver Lumbar, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Easy Walk-In 2nd Row Slide Seats, 60:40 Split 2nd Row Seats, 50:50 Split 3rd Row Seats, Ignition Stop & Go, Smart Key, Push Button Starter, Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Trailer Stability Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Downhill Brake Control, Hill Assist Control, Laminated Front Door Glass, Solar Glass Front Doors, Power Windows/Door Locks, 4.2 Supervision TFT Cluster, 8 Display Audio, HD Radio, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, 6-Speakers, Wireless Cellphone Charger, Power Outlets, USB Ports, Manual Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, MDPS Steering, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Defog System, Solar Glass Windshield, Acoustic Film Windshield, Privacy Tinted Rear Door Glass, Side Mirror Signal Repeaters, Power & Heated Outside Mirrors, High Beam Assist, Automatic Headlights, LED MFR Headlights, LED DRL & Positioning Lights, LED High Mounted Stop Lights, PTC Heater, Mud Guards, Tire Mobility Kit, 18 Alloy Wheels w/ Machined Finish.

2021 Kia Sorento

24,773 KM

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento

2.5L LX Premium LX | Premium | AWD | 18" Wheels

12888830

2021 Kia Sorento

2.5L LX Premium LX | Premium | AWD | 18" Wheels

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$29,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,773KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRGDLC7MG067453

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,773 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kia Sorento LX Premium features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Andaro Red Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, 2-Way Driver Lumbar, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Easy Walk-In 2nd Row Slide Seats, 60:40 Split 2nd Row Seats, 50:50 Split 3rd Row Seats, Ignition Stop & Go, Smart Key, Push Button Starter, Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Trailer Stability Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Downhill Brake Control, Hill Assist Control, Laminated Front Door Glass, Solar Glass Front Doors, Power Windows/Door Locks, 4.2" Supervision TFT Cluster, 8" Display Audio, HD Radio, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, 6-Speakers, Wireless Cellphone Charger, Power Outlets, USB Ports, Manual Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, MDPS Steering, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Defog System, Solar Glass Windshield, Acoustic Film Windshield, Privacy Tinted Rear Door Glass, Side Mirror Signal Repeaters, Power & Heated Outside Mirrors, High Beam Assist, Automatic Headlights, LED MFR Headlights, LED DRL & Positioning Lights, LED High Mounted Stop Lights, PTC Heater, Mud Guards, Tire Mobility Kit, 18" Alloy Wheels w/ Machined Finish.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
$29,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2021 Kia Sorento