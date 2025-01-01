$26,999+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Sorento
2.5L LX Premium One Owner | AWD | 18" Wheels
2021 Kia Sorento
2.5L LX Premium One Owner | AWD | 18" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
69,726KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYRGDLC5MG066284
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 69,726 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Kia Sorento LX Premium features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Aruba Green Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Power Driver Seat, Easy Walk-In 2nd Row Slide Seats, 60:40 Split 2nd Row Seats, 50:50 Split 3rd Row Seats, Smart Key, Push Button Starter, Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Cruise Control, Heated Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, 4.2" Supervision TFT Cluster, 8" Display Audio, HD Radio, Bluetooth, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, 6-Speakers, Wireless Cellphone Charger, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Automatic Defog System, Power & Heated Outside Mirrors With Signal Repeaters, Privacy Tinted Rear Door Glass, Trailer Stability Assist, Electronic Stability Control, Downhill Brake Control, Hill Assist Control, High Beam Assist, Automatic Headlights, LED Headlights, LED High Mounted Stop Lights, 18" Alloy Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2021 Kia Sorento