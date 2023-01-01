Menu
2021 Kia Soul

66,297 KM

Details Description Features

$21,499

+ tax & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

LX | IVT | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

66,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10607256
  • Stock #: L1551
  • VIN: KNDJ23AU3M7148545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L1551
  • Mileage 66,297 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Kia Soul Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder MPI Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Idle Stop & Go, Onyx Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Rear Folding Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear-View Camera, Power Windows/Door Locks, Hill-Assist Control, 3.5" LCD Supervision Cluster, 7" Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth®, 6 Speakers, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Electronic Power Steering, Air Conditioning, Rear Privacy Glass, Solar Glass, Heated/Power Side-View Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Halogen Headlamps, Daytime Running Lights, Front & Rear Splash Guards, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 16" Steel Wheels w/ Cover.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

