One Owner! This Soul EX features a 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, Auto Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), Drive Mode Select, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist System, Driver Attention Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Hill Assist Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, 7 Audio Display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Equipped, 6 Speakers, Wireless Phone Charger, USB Charging Port, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzle, LED Daytime Running Lights, Front Fog Lights, Tire Pressure Monitor, 16 Alloy Wheels. **Damage Reported: September 2022 - Rear corner was hit in parking lot totaling $4,153. Completely and professionally repaired.

2021 Kia Soul

44,076 KM

$20,499

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Soul

EX One Owner | Heated Seats | Rear Camera

2021 Kia Soul

EX One Owner | Heated Seats | Rear Camera

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,076KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU6M7778329

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K25023A
  • Mileage 44,076 KM

One Owner! This Soul EX features a 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, Auto Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), Drive Mode Select, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist System, Driver Attention Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Hill Assist Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, 7" Audio Display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Equipped, 6 Speakers, Wireless Phone Charger, USB Charging Port, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzle, LED Daytime Running Lights, Front Fog Lights, Tire Pressure Monitor, 16" Alloy Wheels. **Damage Reported: September 2022 - Rear corner was hit in parking lot totaling $4,153. Completely and professionally repaired.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-291-1730

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2021 Kia Soul