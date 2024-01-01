$20,499+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Soul
EX One Owner | Heated Seats | Rear Camera
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
44,076KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU6M7778329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K25023A
- Mileage 44,076 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Soul EX features a 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, Auto Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT), Drive Mode Select, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist System, Driver Attention Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Hill Assist Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, 7" Audio Display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Equipped, 6 Speakers, Wireless Phone Charger, USB Charging Port, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Heated Windshield Washer Nozzle, LED Daytime Running Lights, Front Fog Lights, Tire Pressure Monitor, 16" Alloy Wheels. **Damage Reported: September 2022 - Rear corner was hit in parking lot totaling $4,153. Completely and professionally repaired.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
2021 Kia Soul