2021 Kia Sportage

One Owner! This Sportage Features a 2.4L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Scarlet Red Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Heat 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, 8 Audio Display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Power Liftgate, LED Lightbar Taillights, LED Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Side View Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Sport Grille, 18 Black Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. **Accident Reported July 15th 2023 Damage to the Driver Side Totaling $2525. All Work Professionally Repaired**

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
25,028KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC3M7894194

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,028 KM

One Owner! This Sportage Features a 2.4L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Scarlet Red Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Heat 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, 8" Audio Display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Power Liftgate, LED Lightbar Taillights, LED Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Side View Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Sport Grille, 18" Black Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

**Accident Reported July 15th 2023 Damage to the Driver Side Totaling $2525. All Work Professionally Repaired**



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

