$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Kia Sportage
EX Premium S One Owner | Leather | Sunroof | 18" Wheels
2021 Kia Sportage
EX Premium S One Owner | Leather | Sunroof | 18" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,028KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC3M7894194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,028 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Sportage Features a 2.4L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Scarlet Red Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Heat 10-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated Passenger Seat, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start, Rear View Camera, Rear Parking Sensors, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, 8" Audio Display, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone Climate Controls, Power Liftgate, LED Lightbar Taillights, LED Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Side View Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Sport Grille, 18" Black Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
**Accident Reported July 15th 2023 Damage to the Driver Side Totaling $2525. All Work Professionally Repaired**
**Accident Reported July 15th 2023 Damage to the Driver Side Totaling $2525. All Work Professionally Repaired**
**Accident Reported July 15th 2023 Damage to the Driver Side Totaling $2525. All Work Professionally Repaired**
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2021 Kia Sportage