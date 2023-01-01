2021 Mazda MAZDA3

$32,999 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 5 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9465426

9465426 Stock #: K22189B

K22189B VIN: JM1BPBJY8M1308702

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 27,531 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.