2021 Mazda MAZDA3

27,531 KM

Details

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

100th Anniversary Edition Leather | 2.5L Turbo | Sunroof | Comes w/ Winter Tires & Rims

100th Anniversary Edition Leather | 2.5L Turbo | Sunroof | Comes w/ Winter Tires & Rims

Location

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

27,531KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9465426
  • Stock #: K22189B
  • VIN: JM1BPBJY8M1308702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,531 KM

Vehicle Description

This Anniversary Edition Mazda features a 2.5L Turbo engine, 6 Speed Auto Transmission, AWD, White Exterior, Red Interior, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade, Leather Heated Front Seats w/ 8-way Power & Lumbar Support & Driver Memory, 60-40 Folding Bench Rear Seats, Electric Power-Assist Speed Sensing Steering, Power Fuel Door, Back up Camera, Collision Mitigation-Front, Driver Monitoring-Alert, Blind Spot Monitoring, Smart Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Leather Telescoping Steering Wheel, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls,1 x 12V DC Power Outlet Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Highbeams, LED Low/High Beam Auto-Leveling Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitor, Outside Temperature Gauge, Comes with Winter Tires and Rims.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with
every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

