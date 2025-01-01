Menu
This Ram Big Horn Mega Cab 4X4 Features a 6.7L Cummins l-6 Turbo Charger Diesel Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Bright White Exterior, Black Interior, Premium Cloth Front Bucket Seats,

2021 RAM 2500

82,003 KM

$58,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 RAM 2500

Big Horn | MEGA CAB | Navigation | Sport Package |

12248326

2021 RAM 2500

Big Horn | MEGA CAB | Navigation | Sport Package |

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,003KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5ML1MG703222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-842A
  • Mileage 82,003 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram Big Horn Mega Cab 4X4 Features a 6.7L Cummins l-6 Turbo Charger Diesel Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Bright White Exterior, Black Interior, Premium Cloth Front Bucket Seats,

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
$58,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2021 RAM 2500