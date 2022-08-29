2021 RAM 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$69,995 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 4 2 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9311359

9311359 Stock #: 23-172A

23-172A VIN: 3C6UR5DLXMG593853

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-172A

Mileage 43,428 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.