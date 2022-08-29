$69,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-291-3791
2021 RAM 2500
Big Horn Crew | Navigation | Level 2 | One Owner
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$69,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9311359
- Stock #: 23-172A
- VIN: 3C6UR5DLXMG593853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-172A
- Mileage 43,428 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Ram Big Horn features a 6.7L Cummins I6 turbocharged diesel engine, 6speed automatic transmission, 4X4, Walnut Brown Metallic Exterior, Black interior, Navigation, Premium cloth front heated bucket seats, Power 2way driver lumbar adjust, Power 8way adjustable driver seat, Pushbutton start, Remote keyless entry and Start systems, Heated steering wheel, Power adjustable pedals, Front 115volt auxiliary power outlet, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Brake Assist, Ready Alert Braking, Hill Start Assist, Security alarm, ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist System, BlindSpot and CrossPath Detection, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Uconnect 8.4" Infotainment Display, Apple CarPlay/Google Android Auto Services, A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control, 220amp alternator, Class V hitch receiver, 4pin wiring harness, 7pin wiring harness, Trailer Sway Control, Front/rear heavyduty shock absorbers, Tow hooks, clearance lamps, Exterior 115volt auxiliary power outlet, Power folding heated trailer tow mirrors, Fog lamps, LED bed lighting, Step bars, Soft Tonneau cover, Spray-in Box liner, 18" polished forged aluminum wheels, 4G LTE WiFi hotspot capable.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.