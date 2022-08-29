Menu
2021 RAM 2500

43,428 KM

Details Description Features

Big Horn Crew | Navigation | Level 2 | One Owner

Big Horn Crew | Navigation | Level 2 | One Owner

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

43,428KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9311359
  • Stock #: 23-172A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5DLXMG593853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-172A
  • Mileage 43,428 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Ram Big Horn features a 6.7L Cummins I6 turbocharged diesel engine, 6speed automatic transmission, 4X4, Walnut Brown Metallic Exterior, Black interior, Navigation, Premium cloth front heated bucket seats, Power 2way driver lumbar adjust, Power 8way adjustable driver seat, Pushbutton start, Remote keyless entry and Start systems, Heated steering wheel, Power adjustable pedals, Front 115volt auxiliary power outlet, ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Brake Assist, Ready Alert Braking, Hill Start Assist, Security alarm, ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist System, BlindSpot and CrossPath Detection, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Roll Mitigation, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Uconnect 8.4" Infotainment Display, Apple CarPlay/Google Android Auto Services, A/C with dualzone automatic temperature control, 220amp alternator, Class V hitch receiver, 4pin wiring harness, 7pin wiring harness, Trailer Sway Control, Front/rear heavyduty shock absorbers, Tow hooks, clearance lamps, Exterior 115volt auxiliary power outlet, Power folding heated trailer tow mirrors, Fog lamps, LED bed lighting, Step bars, Soft Tonneau cover, Spray-in Box liner, 18" polished forged aluminum wheels, 4G LTE WiFi hotspot capable.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

