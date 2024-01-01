$10,500+ tax & licensing
2021 Ski-Doo Renegade
Sport 600 EFI Like brand new | Only 1,109 KMs!
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
1,109KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2BPSUHMA1MV000610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Mileage 1,109 KM
Vehicle Description
Like brand new!
Features:
Rotax® 600 ACE engine
REV® Gen4 platform with narrow-design (600 EFI)
SC-5M rear suspension
15 x 137 x 1.35 in. Cobra track
HPG rear shock
Brembo brake with braided stainless-steel
brake line
Ergo-Step side panels
U-shaped aluminum handlebar with integrated J-hooks
RAS 3 front suspension
4.5-in. digital display
Low windshield (14 in.)
Standard electric start
D.E.S.S. key (600 ACE)
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
n/a
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
