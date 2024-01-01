Menu
Like brand new! 
Features: 
 Rotax® 600 ACE engine 
 REV® Gen4 platform with narrow-design (600 EFI) 
 SC-5M rear suspension 
 15 x 137 x 1.35 in. Cobra track 
 HPG rear shock 
 Brembo brake with braided stainless-steel brake line 
Ergo-Step side panels 
 U-shaped aluminum handlebar with integrated J-hooks 
 RAS 3 front suspension 
 4.5-in. digital display 
 Low windshield (14 in.) 
 Standard electric start 
 D.E.S.S. key (600 ACE)

2021 Ski-Doo Renegade

1,109 KM

Details Description Features

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ski-Doo Renegade

Sport 600 EFI Like brand new | Only 1,109 KMs!

2021 Ski-Doo Renegade

Sport 600 EFI Like brand new | Only 1,109 KMs!

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

1,109KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2BPSUHMA1MV000610

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Mileage 1,109 KM

Vehicle Description

Like brand new!

Features:

Rotax® 600 ACE engine

REV® Gen4 platform with narrow-design (600 EFI)

SC-5M rear suspension

15 x 137 x 1.35 in. Cobra track

HPG rear shock

Brembo brake with braided stainless-steel
brake line

Ergo-Step side panels

U-shaped aluminum handlebar with integrated J-hooks

RAS 3 front suspension

4.5-in. digital display

Low windshield (14 in.)

Standard electric start

D.E.S.S. key (600 ACE)

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2021 Ski-Doo Renegade