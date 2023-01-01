Menu
2021 Toyota RAV4

47,057 KM

Details Description Features

$44,895

+ tax & licensing
$44,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2021 Toyota RAV4

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid | Limited | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof

2021 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid | Limited | AWD | Navigation | Sunroof

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,895

+ taxes & licensing

47,057KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10069686
  • Stock #: 23-1109A
  • VIN: 2T3DWRFV3MW103017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,057 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This RAV4 Hybrid Features a 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Select, Blizzard Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Sunroof, 8-Way Driver Seat, 4-Way Passenger Seat, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Lane Tracing Assist, Front/Rear Collision Mitigation, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitor, Intelligent Clearance Sonar Front, Rear Parking Sensors, Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go, HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter, Driver Information Center, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Air Filtration, Electric Parking Brake, Laminated Glass, Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, LED Brake Lights, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, 18" Alloy Wheels, unit comes with winter wheels/tires also.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

